Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.07

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.07 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 92.29 ($1.09). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.10), with a volume of 125,907 shares changing hands.

Naked Wines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £70.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3,185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.62.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

