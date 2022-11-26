Nano (XNO) Market Cap Reaches $101.67 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $101.67 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,452.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00464570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00120846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00845196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.34 or 0.00682804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00242152 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.