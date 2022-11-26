National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$149.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTIOF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $83.82.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

