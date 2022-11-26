National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NATI. UBS Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.14.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.06. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.