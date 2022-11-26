Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 5,546 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.7% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.31% of American Water Works worth $84,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.03.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

