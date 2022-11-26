Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 4.8% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.54% of Ecolab worth $236,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Ecolab by 41.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 24.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after buying an additional 55,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after buying an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE ECL opened at $148.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.