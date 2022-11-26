Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 134,675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International owned 1.44% of Kosmos Energy worth $40,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

