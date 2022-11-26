Natixis Investment Managers International Has $28.51 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.07% of Nutrien worth $28,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,107,000 after acquiring an additional 85,067 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

