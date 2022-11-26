Natixis Investment Managers International Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average is $132.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

