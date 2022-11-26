Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 1.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.45% of Xylem worth $63,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Xylem Stock Up 0.2 %

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $113.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

