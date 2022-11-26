Natixis Investment Managers International Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB opened at $222.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $752.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

