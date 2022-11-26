Neblio Market Capitalization Hits $40.10 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00012338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,674,746 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

