Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.35 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00011230 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $36.35 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.74 or 0.08387685 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00490879 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,922.14 or 0.29857593 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,674,953 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.