Needham & Company LLC Cuts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $17.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYM. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.
Symbotic Stock Performance
Shares of SYM opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63.
Institutional Trading of Symbotic
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
