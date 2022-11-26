NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Position Lifted by Mirova

Mirova boosted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,602 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,566,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 991,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,087 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $10.26 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

