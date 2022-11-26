Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $0.71

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00004337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $399.56 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

