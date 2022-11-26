NFT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,337.48 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $798,200.09 and $6,337.48 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,475.14 or 1.00001790 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010411 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00239853 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02182411 USD and is up 12.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,128.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.