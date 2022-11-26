Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTDOY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

NTDOY opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nintendo by 36,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 461,121 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nintendo by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

