Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTDOY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Nintendo Stock Performance
NTDOY opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.65.
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
