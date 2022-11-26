Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

NOAH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Up 0.3 %

NOAH opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $835.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Noah

About Noah

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Noah by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.