Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
NOAH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Noah Stock Up 0.3 %
NOAH opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $835.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
