Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Northwest Natural stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

