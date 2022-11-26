Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Financial Contrast

Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Novonix has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Novonix and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Atkore has a consensus target price of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than Novonix.

This table compares Novonix and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Atkore 23.34% 83.88% 37.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novonix and Atkore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million 91.79 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Atkore $3.91 billion 1.19 $913.43 million $20.32 5.77

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats Novonix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

