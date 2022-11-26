Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.42 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $266.41 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.14 or 0.07350178 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00078727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00061919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

