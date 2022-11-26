Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ODC stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $229.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 138.27%.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

