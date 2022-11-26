Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) PT Lowered to GBX 62

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 63 ($0.74) to GBX 62 ($0.73) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
Old Mutual Price Performance
OTCMKTS ODMUF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.
Old Mutual Company Profile
Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.
