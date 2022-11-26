Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 463,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after buying an additional 353,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

