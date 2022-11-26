Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 298,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

