Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

