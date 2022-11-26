Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 303.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. abrdn plc grew its stake in Hologic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.7 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

