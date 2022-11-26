Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.51 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.69. 40,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $112.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.