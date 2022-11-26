Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $298.66 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,392,893 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 4.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $298,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 2,454,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

