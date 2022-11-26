Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 275,507 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4,396.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,507 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 0.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $32,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,382. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $92.44 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

