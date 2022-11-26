Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 15,208 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,334. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

