OpenBlox (OBX) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $79,353.33 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

