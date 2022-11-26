OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.18. OpGen shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 183,856 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
OpGen Stock Down 4.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OpGen (OPGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.