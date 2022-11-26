OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.18. OpGen shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 183,856 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OpGen Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OpGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in OpGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

