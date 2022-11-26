Orchid (OXT) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $56.40 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08113349 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,216,982.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

