Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

