Ossiam Acquires 13,956 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average of $284.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

