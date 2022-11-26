Ossiam Buys 18,182 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 71.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 5,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $443,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.