Ossiam Buys 46,924 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 24,696.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

NYSE:APTV opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.