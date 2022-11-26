Ossiam Buys 6,031 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ossiam grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -933.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

