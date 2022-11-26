Ossiam Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ossiam decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,541 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

