Ossiam Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 118,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $264.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

