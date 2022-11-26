Ossiam Sells 105,467 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,467 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

