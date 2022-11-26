Ossiam Sells 33,179 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,179 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $357.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.13 and a 200-day moving average of $341.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

