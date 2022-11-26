PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $601.97 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00024336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $601.97 million and $23.07 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 350,066,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,151,286 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

