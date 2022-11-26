Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ES opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

