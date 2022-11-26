Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,915 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $216,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

