Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458,747 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after buying an additional 2,123,005 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 1,172,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after buying an additional 757,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,519,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

