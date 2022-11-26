Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $381,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 24.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 33.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.7% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 46.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

