Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $841,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 158.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 482,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 58,515 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 399.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

